Difference between revisions of "N1 Hotel Bulawayo"

There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, with others in Harare (N1 Hotel) and N1 Hotel Victoria Falls.
Location
Address: 114 Joshua Nkomo Street, Bulawayo.
Telephone: +263 9 880601
Cell: +263 783 856394
Email: bulawayo@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.nihotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotel.bulawayo