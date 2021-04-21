Difference between revisions of "N1 Hotel Bulawayo"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, with others in Harare (N1 Hotel) and N1 Hotel Victoria Falls. ==Location== Address: 114 Joshua Nkomo Street, Bulawayo...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
Address: 114 Joshua Nkomo Street, Bulawayo. <br/>
|+
Address: 114 Joshua Nkomo Street, Bulawayo. <br/>
Telephone: +263 9 880601 <br/>
Telephone: +263 9 880601 <br/>
Cell: +263 783 856394 <br/>
Cell: +263 783 856394 <br/>
Latest revision as of 07:56, 21 April 2021
There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, with others in Harare (N1 Hotel) and N1 Hotel Victoria Falls.
Location
Address: 114 Joshua Nkomo Street, Bulawayo.
Telephone: +263 9 880601
Cell: +263 783 856394
Email: bulawayo@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.nihotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotel.bulawayo