Pindula

Difference between revisions of "N1 Hotel Bulawayo"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, with others in Harare (N1 Hotel) and N1 Hotel Victoria Falls. ==Location== Address: 114 Joshua Nkomo Street, Bulawayo...")
 
 
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: 114 Joshua Nkomo Street, Bulawayo. <br/>
+
Address: 114 Joshua Nkomo Street, [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
 
Telephone: +263 9 880601 <br/>
 
Telephone: +263 9 880601 <br/>
 
Cell: +263 783 856394 <br/>
 
Cell: +263 783 856394 <br/>

Latest revision as of 07:56, 21 April 2021

There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, with others in Harare (N1 Hotel) and N1 Hotel Victoria Falls.

Location

Address: 114 Joshua Nkomo Street, Bulawayo.
Telephone: +263 9 880601
Cell: +263 783 856394
Email: bulawayo@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.nihotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotel.bulawayo

See: Distances in Zimbabwe

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=N1_Hotel_Bulawayo&oldid=102255"