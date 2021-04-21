Difference between revisions of "N1 Hotel Bulawayo"

Pindula

There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, with others in Harare (The N1 Hotel) and N1 Hotel Victoria Falls.

Location

Address: 114 Joshua Nkomo Street, Bulawayo.
Telephone: +263 9 880601
Cell: +263 783 856394
Email: bulawayo@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.nihotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotel.bulawayo

See: Distances in Zimbabwe

