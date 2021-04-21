Difference between revisions of "N1 Hotel Victoria Falls"

There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, with others in Harare (N1 Hotel) and N1 Hotel Bulawayo.

Location

Address: 266 Adam Stander Drive, Victoria Falls.

Telephone: +263 13 45040

Cell: +263 783 890807

Email: vicfalls@n1hotel.co.zw

Web: www.nihotel.co.zw

Skype: n1hotel.vicfalls



