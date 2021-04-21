Difference between revisions of "N1 Hotel Victoria Falls"
Latest revision as of 08:07, 21 April 2021
There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, with others in Harare (The N1 Hotel) and N1 Hotel Bulawayo.
Location
Address: 266 Adam Stander Drive, Victoria Falls.
Telephone: +263 13 45040
Cell: +263 783 890807
Email: vicfalls@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.nihotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotel.vicfalls