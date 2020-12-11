Difference between revisions of "NRTV"
NRTV is a Zimbabwean television station that was awarded a free to air licence by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe in November 2020.
Owners
NRTV is owned by Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd which is said to be the Zimbabwe National Army.[1]