NRTV is a Zimbabwean television station that was awarded a free to air licence by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe in November 2020.

Owners

NRTV is owned by Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd which is said to be the Zimbabwe National Army.[1]

References

  1. https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/zimbabwe-licences-television-ruling-party-rusununguko/5670137.html
