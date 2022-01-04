Difference between revisions of "Naason Mudzara"
==Events==
==Further Reading==
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
In July 2018, Naason Mudzara was elected to Ward 10 Manyame RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1747 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Manyame RDC with 1747 votes, beating Sabastion Padzarevera of MDC-Alliance with 522 votes, Rwatirera Chiromwaamba of MDC-T with 168 votes and Innocent Rubaya, independent, with 137 votes. [1]
Events
In 2021, he was appointed to the ZINARA Board.
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020