Difference between revisions of "Naason Mudzara"

In July 2018, Naason Mudzara was elected to Ward 10 Manyame RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1747 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Manyame RDC with 1747 votes, beating Sabastion Padzarevera of MDC-Alliance with 522 votes, Rwatirera Chiromwaamba of MDC-T with 168 votes and Innocent Rubaya, independent, with 137 votes. [1]

