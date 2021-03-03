Nakai was born on 18 May, 1990 in South Africa. She grew up Nadia Dhlamini but she changed her name when she was 16, and and took her mother's surname<ref name="FbNakai"/>.

Nadia Nakai is a South African rapper of Zimbabwean heritage who won the Mixtape 101 competition on the ETV show Shiz Niz. [1] She is also a voice-over artist as-well as a social media web influence.

Background

Nakai was born on 18 May, 1990 in South Africa. She grew up Nadia Dhlamini but she changed her name when she was 16, and and took her mother's surname[1].

Education

She attended Fourways High School in South Africa for one year before moving to Kenya, where she completed her studies. While she was in Kenya she met a female rapper called Nazizi who inspired her to rap.

Trivia

She was a judge on the MC portion of the SABC1 hip-hop show Battle Stations.[1]

























