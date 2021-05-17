Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nagle House"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
 
Line 33: Line 33:
  
 
'''Nagle House''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers Ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.  
 
'''Nagle House''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers Ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.  
 +
 +
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. <br/>
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 61: Line 66:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 

Latest revision as of 11:41, 17 May 2021

Nagle House
Location
Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
Information
GradesOrdinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-79 22934


Nagle House is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Mashonaland East Province. The school offers Ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

Articles You Might Like





References

</references>

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nagle_House&oldid=104268"