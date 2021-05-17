Difference between revisions of "Nagle House"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 33:
|Line 33:
'''Nagle House''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers Ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.
'''Nagle House''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers Ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 61:
|Line 66:
}}
}}
|−
|+
[[Category:Schools]]
|−
[[Category:
Latest revision as of 11:41, 17 May 2021
|Nagle House
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|Ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-79 22934
Nagle House is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Mashonaland East Province. The school offers Ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
References
</references>