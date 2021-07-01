Difference between revisions of "Nagle House"
Nagle House is a in Mashonaland East Province. The school offers Ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Nagle House
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|Ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-79 22934
Nagle House is a girls High School in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers Ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools (November 2018).
Location
Address: 11 Carrington Ave, P. Bag 3804, Marondera.
Telephone: 079-23370, +263-79 22934.
Cell:
Email: naglehousemedia@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Nagle-House-Media-1590465361246571/
