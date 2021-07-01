See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Nagle House''' is a girls High School in [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers Ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.

Location

Address: 11 Carrington Ave, P. Bag 3804, Marondera.

Telephone: 079-23370, +263-79 22934.

Email: naglehousemedia@gmail.com

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Nagle-House-Media-1590465361246571/



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

