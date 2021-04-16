Difference between revisions of "Naison Demberere"

In July 2018, Naison Demberere was elected to Ward 7 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1366 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Mazowe RDC with 1366 votes, beating Mavura Demberere of MDC Alliance with 435 votes, Hazvinei Zvomuya, independent with 304 votes, and Masimba Majuri, independent with 172 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

