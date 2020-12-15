Difference between revisions of "Naison Muchekela"

Naison Muchekela is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played for the famous Dynamos Football Club Kidznet team under Moses Chunga. He is the Dynamos Football Club assistant coach.

Background

Naison Muchekela started his career at Dynamos juniors and broke into the team during the famous Kidznet team under the tutelage of Moses Chunga. He was forced to hang his boots early due to a nagging knee injury and ventured into coaching. He went on to coach the ZIFA Northern Region Division One side La Liga where he was credited for grooming Partson Jaure during his loan stint from Dynamos in 2011.

Coaching Career

In 2015 he was appointed Dynamos Football Club's second assistant coach and joined the team of David Mandigora and Tonderai Ndiraya. He was coming from his coaching stint at Division One side La Liga where he coached Partson Jaure. He also coached the ZIFA Northern Division One side Black Tigers (previously known as Alburaak where he was with them since their days in the Harare Province Division 2A.[1]

In 2018 he was part of the four coaches who supervised the program in which leading deodorant and antiperspirant brand, Shield, partnered with English football giants, Chelsea Football Club, in search for an upcoming football star from [[Zimbabwe] who will be presented with a lifetime opportunity to spend a day training with the London based club. The program was open to both male and female footballers between the ages of 18-25 years and was supervised by four local coaches, Alois Bunjira, Callisto Pasuwa, Cosmas Zulu and Naison Muchekela. The best player was to represent Zimbabwe in an Africa XI along with players from nine other countries.[2]

He rejoined Dynamos in 2020 as one of the assistant coaches. He has been part of the technical team that has been taking the team through its training sessions in the absence of head coach [[Tonderai Ndiraya] who was in South Africa with the Zimbabwe U20 national team for the COSAFA U20 tournament.













References