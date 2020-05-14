Difference between revisions of "Naison Mugande"

In July 2018, Naison Mugande was elected to Ward 5 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1436 votes.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Binga RDC with 1436 votes, beating Sailos Magoya of Zanu-PF with 650 votes, Musanje Mwinde of NPF with 58 votes, Mika Munsaka of ZIPP with 17 votes and Benny Mwinde of PRC with 7 votes. [1]

