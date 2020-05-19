Difference between revisions of "Naison Ndhlovu"

In July 2018, Naison Ndhlovu was elected to Ward 30 Chipinge RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 622 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Chipinge RDC with 622 votes, beating Edson Chawuke of Zanu-PF with 331 votes and Mapambe Dlodlo of NCA with 66 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]