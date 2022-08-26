Difference between revisions of "Naison Ndlovu"
'''Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu''' was a Zimbabwean politician. He was a former Deputy Senate President and [[Zanu PF]] Central Committee member.
'''Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu''' was a Zimbabwean politician. He was a former Deputy SenatePresident and [[Zanu PF]] Central Committee member.
He was the last PF Zapu chairman before the 1987 [[Unity Accord]]. Before the 2014 congress, he was a member of the Zanu PF politburo, having also served as deputy Senate Speaker. Ndlovu had also expressed an interest in filling the vice presidency position left vacant following the death of [[John Nkomo]]. But his chances appeared to dim after [[Grace Mugabe]] expressed astonishment at a rally that a person struggling with poor health should be showing an interest in a demanding job.<ref name="NZ"/>
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 12:35, 26 August 2022
|Naison Ndlovu
|Born
|Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu
|Cause of death
|Prostate Cancer
|Occupation
|Organization
|Zanu-PF
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Spouse(s)
|Sithokozile Ndlovu
|Children
|Zenzele Ndlovu (son)
Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean politician. He was a former Deputy Senate President and Zanu PF Central Committee member.
Background
He was married to Sithokozile Ndlovu.[1]
His first born son Zenzele Ndlovu died in January 2017.
Service / Career
He was the last PF Zapu chairman before the 1987 Unity Accord. Before the 2014 congress, he was a member of the Zanu PF politburo, having also served as deputy Senate Speaker. Ndlovu had also expressed an interest in filling the vice presidency position left vacant following the death of John Nkomo. But his chances appeared to dim after Grace Mugabe expressed astonishment at a rally that a person struggling with poor health should be showing an interest in a demanding job.[1]
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:
- Naison Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 13 660 votes,
- Newman Ndlela of ZUM with 2 560 votes.
Turnout - 17 848 voters or 45.59 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:
- George Joe Ndlovu of MDC with 12 049 votes,
- Naison Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 5 304 votes,
- Albert Ncubeof ZAPU with 974 votes.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Wife’s plea as Zanu PF abandons ailing former senate speaker Ndlovu, NewZimbabwe.com, published: January 4, 2016, retrieved: May 29, 2017