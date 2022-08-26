In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Insiza]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

He was married to [[Sithokozile Ndlovu]].<ref name = "NZ"> [http://www.newzimbabwe.com / news-26955-Wife%E2%80%99s+plea+as+Zanu+PF+ignores+poorly+Ndlovu/news.aspx Wife’s plea as Zanu PF abandons ailing former senate speaker Ndlovu], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', published: January 4, 2016, retrieved: May 29, 2017</ref> His first born son Zenzele Ndlovu died in January 2017.

'''Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu''' was a Zimbabwean politician. He was a former Deputy [[ Senate ]] President and [[Zanu PF]] Central Committee member.

Background

His first born son Zenzele Ndlovu died in January 2017.



Service / Career

He was the last PF Zapu chairman before the 1987 Unity Accord. Before the 2014 congress, he was a member of the Zanu PF politburo, having also served as deputy Senate Speaker. Ndlovu had also expressed an interest in filling the vice presidency position left vacant following the death of John Nkomo. But his chances appeared to dim after Grace Mugabe expressed astonishment at a rally that a person struggling with poor health should be showing an interest in a demanding job.[1]

Naison Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 13 660 votes,

Turnout - 17 848 voters or 45.59 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

George Joe Ndlovu of MDC with 12 049 votes,

Naison Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 5 304 votes,

Events

Further Reading