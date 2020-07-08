Difference between revisions of "Naison Tinapi"

In July 2018, Naison Tinapi was elected to Ward 3 Sanyati RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 5004 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Sanyati RDC with 5004 votes, beating Gladys Mulambilila of Zanu-PF with 1845 votes and Rudo Mbirimi of MDC-Alliance with 1218 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

