'''Naletale''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Shangani]] in [[Matabeleland North Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt.
==Activities==
Naletale
Naletale is a tourist resort/attraction located in Shangani in Matabeleland North Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
Activities
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include viewing stone ruins and artefacts displays.