Naletale
*Tourist Resort
  • Tourist Attraction
SeatMatabeleland North Province

Naletale is a tourist resort/attraction located in Shangani in Matabeleland North Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt.

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

Activities

There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include viewing stone ruins and artefacts displays.


References

