Difference between revisions of "Nancy Sifeku"

Nancy Sifeku is the head of NatPharm, the state pharmaceutical company who was recently featured in the Draxgate controversy.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Nancy Flora Sifeku was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Nancy Flora Sifeku, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. She is listed as owing US$38,895.00.

