Princess Nandi Zulu is the daughter of the late Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Buthle MaMathe.

Background

Princess Nandi has five brothers and two sisters. She grew up in Kwa-Nongoma in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands in the KwaDlamahlahla Residence.[1]

Divorce

She married Mfundo Mtirara, chief of the BaThembu clan in the Eastern Cape.[2] Chief Mtirara is said to have paid the King 150 head of cattle for his daughter’s hand in marriage.[3] Nandi reportedly walked out of the marriage after two years. She is not allowed to talk about her marriage. Her silence is by royal decree and she won’t even confirm how the marriage came to an end.[1]