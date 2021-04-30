She married [[Mfundo Mtirara]], chief of the BaThembu clan in the Eastern Cape.<ref name="CP">[https://www.news24.com/citypress/SouthAfrica/News/Princess-ready-for-her-man-20100614 Princess ready for her man], ''City Press'', Published: January 5, 2005, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref> Chief Mtirara is said to have paid the King 150 head of cattle for his daughter’s hand in marriage.<ref name="E">[https://www.enca.com/wives-zulu-king The wives of a Zulu king], ''eNCA'', Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref> Nandi reportedly walked out of the marriage after two years. She is not allowed to talk about her marriage. Her silence is by royal decree and she won’t even confirm how the marriage came to an end.<ref name="Y"/>

Background

Princess Nandi has five brothers and two sisters. She grew up in Kwa-Nongoma in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands in the KwaDlamahlahla Residence.[1] She was named after Queen Nandi the mother of the Zulu King Shaka.[2]

At the age of three, she went to Swaziland to live with her newly married aunt. Princess Nandi travelled between Swaziland and South Africa until the age of six. She says the experience of living away from her parents at an early age helped her become independent.[2]

Age

Nandi Zulu was born on 30 May 1977.[2]

Divorce

She married Mfundo Mtirara, chief of the BaThembu clan in the Eastern Cape.[3] Chief Mtirara is said to have paid the King 150 head of cattle for his daughter’s hand in marriage.[4] Nandi reportedly walked out of the marriage after two years. She is not allowed to talk about her marriage. Her silence is by royal decree and she won’t even confirm how the marriage came to an end.[1]

Education

Princess Nandi did her primary school education at a boarding school in Durban.[2]