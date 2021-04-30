Difference between revisions of "Nandi Zulu"
Princess '''Nandi Zulu''' is the daughter of the late Zulu nation [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Buthle MaMathe]].
She formed the Princess Nandi Zulu Foundation whose focus is to send children, especially young girls to school.
She formed the Princess Nandi Zulu Foundation whose focus is to send children, especially young girls to school.
==References==
{{#seo:
|title= Princess Nandi Zulu Biography: Age, Siblings, Divorce -Pindula
|title= Princess Nandi Zulu Biography: Age, Siblings, Divorce-Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Nandi Zulu, Princess Nandi Zulu, Nandi Zulu Biography, Nandi Zulu divorce, Nandi Zulu siblings
|+
|description=
|+
|image=
[[Category:South African Royalty]]
[[Category:South African Royalty]]
|Princess
Nandi Zulu
Princess Nandi Zulu
|Born
|Nandi Zulu
May 30, 1977
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Citizenship
|South Africa
|Occupation
|Organization
|Princess Nandi Zulu Foundation
|Known for
|Philanthropy
|Children
|Parent(s)
|King Goodwill Zwelithini (father) and Queen Buthle MaMathe (mother)
Princess Nandi Zulu is the daughter of the late Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Buthle MaMathe.
Background
Princess Nandi has five brothers and two sisters. She grew up in Kwa-Nongoma in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands in the KwaDlamahlahla Residence.[1] She was named after Queen Nandi the mother of the Zulu King Shaka.[2]
At the age of three, she went to Swaziland to live with her newly married aunt. Princess Nandi travelled between Swaziland and South Africa until the age of six. She says the experience of living away from her parents at an early age helped her become independent.[2]
Age
Nandi Zulu was born on 30 May 1977.[2]
Divorce
She married Mfundo Mtirara, chief of the BaThembu clan in the Eastern Cape.[3] Chief Mtirara is said to have paid the King 150 head of cattle for his daughter’s hand in marriage.[4] Nandi reportedly walked out of the marriage after two years. She is not allowed to talk about her marriage. Her silence is by royal decree and she won’t even confirm how the marriage came to an end.[1]
Education
Princess Nandi did her primary school education at a boarding school in Durban. From 1990 to 1994 Princess Nandi attended St Anne's Diocesan College in Hilton. The high school was a mixed colour private school. She enrolled at Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria where she studied Business Communications majoring in Public Relations. She also earned a National Certificate in Project Management from Executive Education and a Management Advancement Programme (MAP) certificate from Wits Business School.[2]
Career
After receiving her Diploma in Public Relations, Princess Nandi interned at Meropa Communications in Johannesburg. Princess Nandi also worked with Mpilonhle which is funded and supported by Oprah Winfrey's Angel Network and Charlize Theron's African Outreach Project[2]
Princess Nandi Zulu Foundation
She formed the Princess Nandi Zulu Foundation whose focus is to send children, especially young girls to school.
Thanda Royal Residency
She is associated with the Thanda Group, a massive undertaking by billionaire philanthropist Dan Olofsson and his wife Christin. Beginning with the restoration of an expansive private game reserve patronized by the Zulu King, Thanda has expanded to include an award-winning safari lodge and has done conservation and social initiatives as well as the development of the luxurious Thanda Royal Residences.[5]
King Shaka Academy
Princess Nandi is the co-founder of the King Shaka Academy which is described as a Strategic Innovation Laboratory for the African Youth that seeks to teach the Innovation and Ideas, Management Strategies of the legendary Zulu King Shaka and assist the African Youth in creating their own job opportunities as Innovators to small and large originations across the world.[5]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 First glimpse into Zulu royal home, YOU, May 7, 2010, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 Cream-of-Crop-Princess-6pp-R1.pdf, millionaireasia.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
- ↑ Princess ready for her man, City Press, Published: January 5, 2005, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
- ↑ The wives of a Zulu king, eNCA, Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
- ↑ 5.0 5.1 HRH Princess Nandi Zulu, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 30, 2021