Princess Nandi Zulu is the daughter of the late Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Buthle MaMathe.

Background

Princess Nandi has five brothers and two sisters. She grew up in Kwa-Nongoma in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands in the KwaDlamahlahla Residence.[1] She was named after Queen Nandi the mother of the Zulu King Shaka.[2]

At the age of three, she went to Swaziland to live with her newly married aunt. Princess Nandi travelled between Swaziland and South Africa until the age of six. She says the experience of living away from her parents at an early age helped her become independent.[2]

Age

Nandi Zulu was born on 30 May 1977.[2]

Divorce

She married Mfundo Mtirara, chief of the BaThembu clan in the Eastern Cape.[3] Chief Mtirara is said to have paid the King 150 head of cattle for his daughter’s hand in marriage.[4] Nandi reportedly walked out of the marriage after two years. She is not allowed to talk about her marriage. Her silence is by royal decree and she won’t even confirm how the marriage came to an end.[1]

Education

Princess Nandi did her primary school education at a boarding school in Durban. From 1990 to 1994 Princess Nandi attended St Anne's Diocesan College in Hilton. The high school was a mixed colour private school. She enrolled at Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria where she studied Business Communications majoring in Public Relations. She also earned a National Certificate in Project Management from Executive Education and a Management Advancement Programme (MAP) certificate from Wits Business School.[2]

Career

After receiving her Diploma in Public Relations, Princess Nandi interned at Meropa Communications in Johannesburg. Princess Nandi also worked with Mpilonhle which is funded and supported by Oprah Winfrey's Angel Network and Charlize Theron's African Outreach Project[2]

Princess Nandi Zulu Foundation

She formed the Princess Nandi Zulu Foundation whose focus is to send children, especially young girls to school.

Thanda Royal Residency

She is associated with the Thanda Group, a massive undertaking by billionaire philanthropist Dan Olofsson and his wife Christin. Beginning with the restoration of an expansive private game reserve patronized by the Zulu King, Thanda has expanded to include an award-winning safari lodge and has done conservation and social initiatives as well as the development of the luxurious Thanda Royal Residences.[5]

King Shaka Academy

Princess Nandi is the co-founder of the King Shaka Academy which is described as a Strategic Innovation Laboratory for the African Youth that seeks to teach the Innovation and Ideas, Management Strategies of the legendary Zulu King Shaka and assist the African Youth in creating their own job opportunities as Innovators to small and large originations across the world.[5]