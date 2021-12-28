Difference between revisions of "Naomi Nhiwatiwa"

When she retired from the United Nations in 2001 , she worked as a consultant on HIV/AIDS, and as a visiting Professor for the Department of Communications at Pepperdine University in California.<ref name="Herald"/>

'''Naomi Pasiharigutwi Nhiwatiwa''' was a Zimbabwean politician, cabinet Minister from ''' 1980 ''' to ''' 1988 ''' , a member of [[ Zanu PF]] and member of Parliament for [[Manicaland Province]] . She was elected to teh [[House of Assembly]] in 1980 . She was also a director with the World Health Organization in Brazzaville, Congo. <ref name="palmer"> [https://www.palmerfuneralhomes.com/notices/Naomi-Nhiwatiwa Obituary for Naomi P. Nhiwatiwa | Palmer Funeral Homes, South Bend, IN],'' Obituary for Naomi P. Nhiwatiwa, retrieved: 14 Nov 2018''</ref>

She was the founder of Zerapath AIDS Orphanage in Harare.





Personal Details

Born: 15 April 1941 in Mutare.

Death: 12 April 2012, South Bend, Indiana, USA.



School / Education

1979 - She earned a PhD in Intercultural and Diplomatic Communications from the State University of New York at Buffalo in the U.S.A.



Service / Career

Naomi participated in the first Zanu PF Women's League meeting at Shai Shai (Xai Xai) in Mozambique. She became a spokesperson for the party and was determined to promote women's emancipation. At Independence, Nhiwatiwa was among the five women who became members of parliament (House of Assembly).

In 1988 Naomi left the government of Zimbabwe and became a UNICEF official in Nairobi, Kenya. She moved to Brazzaville in 1993 as director responsible for the World Health Organization's external relations for the Africa Region. In 1998 she was promoted to the position of senior advisor to the United Nations in New York, USA.[2]

When she retired from the United Nations in 2001, she worked as a consultant on HIV/AIDS, and as a visiting Professor for the Department of Communications at Pepperdine University in California.[2]



