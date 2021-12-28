Difference between revisions of "Naomi Nhiwatiwa"

|
ZANU-PF]] and member of Parliament for [[Manicaland Province]]. She was also a director with the World Health Organization in Brazzaville, Congo.<ref name="palmer"> [https://www.palmerfuneralhomes.com/notices/Naomi-Nhiwatiwa Obituary for Naomi P. Nhiwatiwa | Palmer Funeral Homes, South Bend, IN],'' Obituary for Naomi P. Nhiwatiwa, retrieved: 14 Nov 2018''</ref> |+
She was the founder of Zerapath AIDS Orphanage in [[Harare]].
She earned a PhD in Intercultural and Diplomatic Communications from the State University of New York at Buffalo in the U.S.A
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Female Politicians]]
[[Category:Government Ministers]]
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
|Naomi Nhiwatiwa
|Born
|April 15, 1941
|Died
|April 12, 2012
South Bend, Indiana, USA
|Resting place
|South Bend, Indiana, USA
|Residence
|USA
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|State University of New York at Buffalo
|Occupation
|Politician , Minister , Advisor
|Organization
|Government of Zimbabwe , United Nations
|Children
|Iyabode (Jide) Ilawole , Hakeem Oseni
Naomi Pasiharigutwi Nhiwatiwa was a Zimbabwean politician, cabinet Minister from 1980 to 1988, a member of Zanu PF and member of Parliament for Manicaland Province. She was elected to teh House of Assembly in 1980. She was also a director with the World Health Organization in Brazzaville, Congo. [1]
She was the founder of Zerapath AIDS Orphanage in Harare.
Personal Details
Born: 15 April 1941 in Mutare.
Death: 12 April 2012, South Bend, Indiana, USA.
School / Education
1979 - She earned a PhD in Intercultural and Diplomatic Communications from the State University of New York at Buffalo in the U.S.A.
Service / Career
Naomi participated in the first Zanu PF Women's League meeting at Shai Shai (Xai Xai) in Mozambique. She became a spokesperson for the party and was determined to promote women's emancipation. At Independence, Nhiwatiwa was among the five women who became members of parliament (House of Assembly).
In 1988 Naomi left the government of Zimbabwe and became a UNICEF official in Nairobi, Kenya. She moved to Brazzaville in 1993 as director responsible for the World Health Organization's external relations for the Africa Region. In 1998 she was promoted to the position of senior advisor to the United Nations in New York, USA.[2]
When she retired from the United Nations in 2001, she worked as a consultant on HIV/AIDS, and as a visiting Professor for the Department of Communications at Pepperdine University in California.[2]
References