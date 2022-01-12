Naomi Nhiwatiwa

Naomi Pasiharigutwi Nhiwatiwa was a Zimbabwean politician, cabinet Minister from 1980 to 1988, a member of Zanu PF and member of Parliament for Manicaland Province. She was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. She was also a director with the World Health Organization in Brazzaville, Congo. [1]

She was the founder of Zerapath AIDS Orphanage in Harare.





Personal Details

Born: 15 April 1941 in Mutare.

Both parents were peasant farmers, and members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Death: 12 April 2012, South Bend, Indiana, USA.



School / Education

Domestic Science Training course, Asher Institute, (near Plumtree).

1963 to 1967 - BS, Nutrition. Lincoln University, USA.

Masters - Developmental Psychology, Wayne State University, Detroit, USA.

1979 - PhD in Intercultural and Diplomatic Communications / Counselling Psychology, from the State University of New York at Buffalo in the U.S.A.



Service / Career

Naomi participated in the first Zanu PF Women's League meeting at Shai Shai (Xai Xai) in Mozambique. She became a spokesperson for the party and was determined to promote women's emancipation. At Independence, Nhiwatiwa was among the five women who became members of parliament (House of Assembly). She was the Deputy Minister for Posts and Telecommunications.

In 1988 Naomi left the government of Zimbabwe and became a UNICEF official in Nairobi, Kenya. She moved to Brazzaville in 1993 as director responsible for the World Health Organization's external relations for the Africa Region. In 1998 she was promoted to the position of senior advisor to the United Nations in New York, USA.[2]

When she retired from the United Nations in 2001, she worked as a consultant on HIV/AIDS, and as a visiting Professor for the Department of Communications at Pepperdine University in California.[2]



