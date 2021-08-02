Napoleon "Napster" Nyanhi is a Zimbabwean radio personality. Napster is a founding station manager at Capitalk FM where he is currently working. He is a former radio presenter at Star FM where he was the Co-anchor on The Breakfast Club every weekday from 0600 to 0900. In 2014 he became the first Zimbabwean journalist to conduct live red carpet interviews at an awards ceremony outside of the country at the South Africa Music Awards.

Background

Napoleon Nyanhi was born on 2 August 1984.[1]

Education

He did his high school education at St John's High School Chikwaka in Goromonzi District before proceeding to Africa University where he studied for a Bachelor of Business Studies, Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.[2] Nyanhi is also a 2015 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Initiative fellow. During his stay in the United States, he was at Clark Atlanta University, in Atlanta Georgia.[3]

Career

Nyanhi joined Star FM in June 2012.[2] In 2006 he joined Gary Thompson and Associates on student attachment and worked on their TV Production sets as a production assistant. He worked on shows such as One on One; Money or the Box; and CBZ A-Academy. It was when he was working at Gary Thompson that he started doing voice-over recordings for some of these TV shows and other commercials. He then joined Celebration Ministries International in 2007 as an intern in the TV Department where he worked for 5 years becoming a cameraman, scriptwriter, director and eventually producer.After his stint at Celebration, he worked as a Production manager for C Media in 2011 and was in charge of four departments namely TV production, Graphic design, Duplication services and a Bookstore.[4]



Apart from being a radio presenter he is also a master of ceremonies and he made history in April 2014 by being the first Zimbabwean journalist to conduct live red carpet interviews at an award ceremony outside Zimbabwe, this was at the South Africa Music Awards in Sun City South Africa.[5] He also hosted the 2014 edition of the MTV Africa Music Awards.



He has been Master of Ceremonies for The Zimbabwe Youth Policy launch 2013 officiated by the former President Robert Mugabe, Host of Zimbabwe Music Awards 2014, Boost – Enactus National Championships 2014 and he reportedly indicated that he was an MC for over 40 weddings in a 4 year period. He has also appeared on television as a presenter having presented the following programs of ZBC; Coke on the Beat, Economic forum, Napster On Air and Two Side Of One Coin. Napster is also a member of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists and Zimbabwe Youth Council.[6]









Trivia

He is into fish farming having established a fish farm in Chikwaka

He is the Brand Ambassador for Population Services Zimbabwe and Election Resource Centre

Awards & Accolades

1st Runner-up, traffic safety reporter of the year 2014

Selected as one of the 50 most influential Zimbabwean’s under 40 in the 2014 Gorindemabwe Frontiers survey[6]

Videos

