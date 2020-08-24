Difference between revisions of "NashTV"

NashTV logo

NashTV is a music entertainment production company. It has been active since at least 2018. NashTV uses with the tagline "Color Vibes"

It is related to Nash Paints, a paint production company.

NashTV is mostly for its NashTV music videos which, during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, featured and popularised the music of several artists such as Jah Master, Mai Titi and Mukudzeyi Mukombe Jr

Contacts

  • Email: info@nashtv.tv
Jah Master Hello Mwari on NashTV


