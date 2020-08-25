Difference between revisions of "NashTV"

NashTV logo

NashTV is a music entertainment production company. It has been active since 2018. NashTV uses the tagline "Color Vibes" and it is related to Nash Paints, a paint production company.

NashTV is mostly known for its NashTV music videos which, during the 2020 Coronavirus lockdown period, featured and popularised the music of several artists such as Jah Master, Mai Titi and Mukudzeyi Mukombe Jr

NashTV on YouTube

NashTV logo on YouTube

NashTV on Facebook

Contacts

  • Email: info@nashtv.tv
Jah Master Hello Mwari on NashTV


References


