[[File:NashTV Logo.jpg|thumb|NashTV logo]]
'''NashTV''' is a music entertainment production company. It has been active since 2018. NashTV uses the tagline "Color Vibes"
NashTV is mostly for its NashTV music videos which, during the 2020 lockdown , featured and popularised the music of several artists such as [[Jah Master]], [[Mai Titi]] and [[Mukudzeyi Mukombe Jr]]
==NashTV on YouTube==
NashTV is a music entertainment production company. It has been active since 2018. NashTV uses the tagline "Color Vibes" and it is related to Nash Paints, a paint production company.
NashTV is mostly known for its NashTV music videos which, during the 2020 Coronavirus lockdown period, featured and popularised the music of several artists such as Jah Master, Mai Titi and Mukudzeyi Mukombe Jr
NashTV on YouTube
- Current Channel: The NashTV channel on YouTube
- Old Chanel
NashTV on Facebook
Contacts
- Email: info@nashtv.tv
References