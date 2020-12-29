This is another song that was not released as part of the Nash TV Nation Riddim challenge that did well. The song ''Madhunamtuna'' was praised by [[Stunner]] for being different.

Comedian Mai Titi recorded the song ''Survivor'' as part of the Nash TV Nation Riddim challenge. The song served as an introduction for some to Mai Titi the singer. Watch the video below:

Watch his performance of the song below:

Freeman recorded the song ''Mufesi Wangu'' as part of the Nash TV National Riddim challenge.

Watch the video of the song below:

The song ''Binocular'' by Andy Muridzo is one of the few songs that was not recorded as part of the [[Nash TV Nation Riddim]], that did well on the Nash TV channel.

Mukudzeyi's song eclipsed Nox's on YouTube sparking debate on who had released the best song between the two. Watch Mukudzeyi Jnr's ''Rovai Ngoma'' below:

When he released ''Rovai Ngoma'' opinion was divided on whether he was talented or just riding on his father, [[Jah Prayzah]]'s name. Mukudzeyi Jnr released ''Rovai Ngoma'' on the same day seasoned musician [[Nox Guni]] released ''My Melody'' featuring Master KG of ''Jerusalema'' fame.

Nash TV had invited artists to try out their skills on the Nash nation riddim and offered US$1000 dollars to the song that got the most views. Watch the ''Hello Mwari'' video below:

The song became an anthem and managed to make him into a household name. To top it off, Jah Master received US$1000 dollars after his song ''Hello Mwari'' clinched the top position in the [[Nash TV]] competition.

