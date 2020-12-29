Difference between revisions of "Nash TV Top 10 Music Videos 2020"
Revision as of 11:37, 29 December 2020
Jah Master – Hello Mwari
The song became an anthem and managed to make him into a household name. To top it off, Jah Master received US$1000 dollars after his song Hello Mwari clinched the top position in the Nash TV competition.
Nash TV had invited artists to try out their skills on the Nash nation riddim and offered US$1000 dollars to the song that got the most views. Watch the Hello Mwari video below:
Mukudzeyi Jnr– Rovai Ngoma
When he released Rovai Ngoma opinion was divided on whether he was talented or just riding on his father, Jah Prayzah's name. Mukudzeyi Jnr released Rovai Ngoma on the same day seasoned musician Nox Guni released My Melody featuring Master KG of Jerusalema fame.
Mukudzeyi's song eclipsed Nox's on YouTube sparking debate on who had released the best song between the two. Watch Mukudzeyi Jnr's Rovai Ngoma below:
Andy Muridzo – Binocular
The song Binocular by Andy Muridzo is one of the few songs that was not recorded as part of the Nash TV Nation Riddim, that did well on the Nash TV channel.
Watch the video of the song below:
Freeman – Mufesi Wangu (Fake Friend)
Freeman recorded the song Mufesi Wangu as part of the Nash TV National Riddim challenge.
Watch his performance of the song below:
Mai Titi – Survivor
Comedian Mai Titi recorded the song Survivor as part of the Nash TV Nation Riddim challenge. The song served as an introduction for some to Mai Titi the singer. Watch the video below:
Ti Gonzi – Madhunamtuna
This is another song that was not released as part of the Nash TV Nation Riddim challenge that did well. The song Madhunamtuna was praised by Stunner for being different.
Listen to the song below: