Difference between revisions of "Nashville High School"

Latest revision as of 19:32, 17 May 2021
Nashville High School is in Gweru, Midlands Province.
Location
Address: Gweru.
Telephone: 054 226090, 054 224330, 054 223186
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.facebook.com/Nashville-high-school-gweru-1449028975132773/ [1] Face Book [2]
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.