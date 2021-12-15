|description= Natalie Mammi Chloe is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. In January 2021 she was accused of being Shingi Munyeza's girlfriend.

Natalie Mammi Chloe real name Natalie Melody Mhandu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and model. In 2020 she appeared in a video by popular musician Jah Prayzah.

Background

Age

She was born on 4 April 1991.[1][2]

Real Name

Her real name is Natalie Melody Mhandu.[3]

Children

Natalie has a child. The name or gender of the child is unknown at the moment.

Businesses

She owns Style Philosophy[2] and Bed & Beyond.[3]

Natalie appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Mukuwasha off his 2020 album Hokoyo. In the video, she was Jah Prayzah's love interest. Check out the video below:

Jah Prayzah - Mukwasha (Official Music Video)

Shingi Munyeza Cheating Allegations

Zimbabweans on social media alleged that Natalie Mammi Chloe was the woman popular cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza had cheated with.

On 20 January 2021, Natalie wrote an open letter on her Facebook page denying the allegations that she was Shingi Munyeza's girlfriend. Part of the letter reads:

An open letter to the public



Matthew 5:10



“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.



I feel sorry for the Munyeza family for what they are going through. I pray that Mrs Munyeza finds strength to handle this without breaking down🙏🏽 Before I’m anything else I am a woman too and I know how infidelity can cause permanent emotional damage.



It’s unfortunate that I’m being dragged into their scandal but I guess it’s the price I pay for being a public figure.



On a lighter note I didn’t realize ndiri kupisa like that 😂 I’ll open my own church ndingogara ndapihwa the tithes directly!



I don’t know this man, this would have been a joke if I knew him but sadly I only got to know he exists today.



I’m going through grief as I just lost a parent, I don’t usually respond but this came at a terrible time and I had to get this off my chest because ignoring this would have pushed me into depression.



Stay safe and mask up



Love



Natalie

Pictures

Natalie 28th birthday photoshoot

Natalie in Jah Prayzah's Mukuwasha

Natalie Mammie Chloe

Natalie Chloe's Style Philosophy