Natalie Mammi Chloe

Natalie Mammi Chloe real name Natalie Melody Mhandu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and model. She has appeared in a video by popular musician Jah Prayzah.

Background

Age

She was born on 4 April 1991.[1][2]

Real Name

Her real name is Natalie Melody Mhandu.[3]

Children

Natalie has a child. The name or gender of the child is unknown at the moment.

Businesses

She owns Style Philosophy[2] and Bed & Beyond.[3]

Appearing in Jah Prayzah Video

Natalie appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Mukuwasha off his 2020 album Hokoyo. Check out the video below:

Jah Prayzah - Mukwasha (Official Music Video)

Shingi Munyeza Cheating Allegations

Zimbabweans on social media alleged that Natalie Mammi Chloe was the woman popular cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza had cheated with. Neither Natalie nor Munyeza confirmed or denied the rumours.

