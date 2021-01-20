|
|
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:Natalie Mammi Chloe.jpg| thumb|Natalie Mammi Chloe]]'''Natalie Mammi Chloe''' real name '''Natalie Melody Mhandu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and model. She has appeared in a video by popular musician [[Jah Prayzah]]. |+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
Natalie Mammi Chloe.jpg
|
|+
|
|
|+
|
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
Natalie
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
]]
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
'''Natalie Mammi Chloe''' real name '''Natalie Melody Mhandu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and model. appeared in a video by popular musician [[Jah Prayzah]].
|
|
|
==Background==
|
==Background==
|Line 19:
|Line 101:
|
She owns Style Philosophy<ref name="Face"/> and Bed & Beyond.<ref name="F"/>
|
She owns Style Philosophy<ref name="Face"/> and Bed & Beyond.<ref name="F"/>
|
|
|−
==
Appearing in [[Jah Prayzah]] Video== |+
==[[Jah Prayzah]] Video ==
|
|
|−
Natalie appeared in [[Jah Prayzah]]'s video for the song ''Mukuwasha'' off his 2020 album ''Hokoyo''. Check out the video below:
|+
Natalie appeared in [[Jah Prayzah]]'s video for the song ''Mukuwasha'' off his 2020 album ''Hokoyo''. Check out the video below:
|
|
|
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkOUGi-xSbo|||Jah Prayzah - Mukwasha (Official Music Video)|}}
|
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkOUGi-xSbo|||Jah Prayzah - Mukwasha (Official Music Video)|}}
|Natalie Mammi Chloe
|Born
|Natalie Melody Mhandu
(1991-04-04) April 4, 1991 (age 29)
|Residence
|Harare
|Occupation
|Businesswoman, model
|Children
|1
Natalie Mammi Chloe real name Natalie Melody Mhandu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and model. In 2020 she appeared in a video by popular musician Jah Prayzah.
Background
Age
She was born on 4 April 1991.[1][2]
Real Name
Her real name is Natalie Melody Mhandu.[3]
Children
Natalie has a child. The name or gender of the child is unknown at the moment.
Businesses
She owns Style Philosophy[2] and Bed & Beyond.[3]
Natalie appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Mukuwasha off his 2020 album Hokoyo. In the video, she was Jah Prayzah's love interest. Check out the video below:
Jah Prayzah - Mukwasha (Official Music Video)
Shingi Munyeza Cheating Allegations
Zimbabweans on social media alleged that Natalie Mammi Chloe was the woman popular cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza had cheated with. Neither Natalie nor Munyeza confirmed or denied the rumours.
Also, check Shingi Munyeza Marital Cheating for more information.
References
- ↑ Natalie Mammi Chloe, Facebook, Published: April 4, 1991, Retrieved: January 20, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 StylePhilosophy, Facebook, Published: April 4, 2019, Retrieved: January 20, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Natalie Mammi Chloe, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 20, 2021