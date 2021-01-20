Difference between revisions of "Natalie Mammi Chloe"
Also, check [[Shingi Munyeza Marital Cheating]] for more information.
Also, check [[Shingi Munyeza Marital Cheating]] for more information.
==References==
==References==
|Natalie Mammi Chloe
|Born
|Natalie Melody Mhandu
April 4, 1991
|Residence
|Harare
|Occupation
|Businesswoman, model
|Children
|1
Natalie Mammi Chloe real name Natalie Melody Mhandu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and model. In 2020 she appeared in a video by popular musician Jah Prayzah.
Background
Age
She was born on 4 April 1991.[1][2]
Real Name
Her real name is Natalie Melody Mhandu.[3]
Children
Natalie has a child. The name or gender of the child is unknown at the moment.
Businesses
She owns Style Philosophy[2] and Bed & Beyond.[3]
Jah Prayzah Video Appearance
Natalie appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Mukuwasha off his 2020 album Hokoyo. In the video, she was Jah Prayzah's love interest. Check out the video below:
Shingi Munyeza Cheating Allegations
Zimbabweans on social media alleged that Natalie Mammi Chloe was the woman popular cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza had cheated with. Neither Natalie nor Munyeza confirmed or denied the rumours.
Also, check Shingi Munyeza Marital Cheating for more information.
Pictures
References
- ↑ Natalie Mammi Chloe, Facebook, Published: April 4, 1991, Retrieved: January 20, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 StylePhilosophy, Facebook, Published: April 4, 2019, Retrieved: January 20, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Natalie Mammi Chloe, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 20, 2021