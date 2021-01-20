|description= Natalie Mammi Chloe is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. In January 2021 she was accused of being Shingi Munyeza's girlfriend.

|description= Natalie Mammi Chloe is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. In January 2021 she was accused of being Shingi Munyeza's girlfriend.

Natalie Mammi Chloe real name Natalie Melody Mhandu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and model. In 2020 she appeared in a video by popular musician Jah Prayzah.

Background

Age

She was born on 4 April 1991.[1][2]

Real Name

Her real name is Natalie Melody Mhandu.[3]

Children

Natalie has a child. The name or gender of the child is unknown at the moment.

Businesses

She owns Style Philosophy[2] and Bed & Beyond.[3]

Natalie appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Mukuwasha off his 2020 album Hokoyo. In the video, she was Jah Prayzah's love interest. Check out the video below:

Jah Prayzah - Mukwasha (Official Music Video)

Shingi Munyeza Cheating Allegations

Zimbabweans on social media alleged that Natalie Mammi Chloe was the woman popular cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza had cheated with. Neither Natalie nor Munyeza confirmed or denied the rumours.

Pictures

Natalie 28th birthday photoshoot

Natalie in Jah Prayzah's Mukuwasha

Natalie Mammie Chloe

Natalie Chloe's Style Philosophy