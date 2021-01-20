Difference between revisions of "Natalie Mammi Chloe"
Shingi Munyeza Cheating Allegations
==Shingi Munyeza Cheating Allegations==
Zimbabweans on social media alleged that Natalie Mammi Chloe was the woman popular cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza had cheated with.
Zimbabweans on social media alleged that Natalie Mammi Chloe was the woman popular cleric and businessman [[Shingi Munyeza]] had cheated with.
Natalie Munyeza
the
Also, check [[Shingi Munyeza Marital Cheating]] for more information.
Revision as of 11:25, 20 January 2021
|Natalie Mammi Chloe
|Born
|Natalie Melody Mhandu
April 4, 1991
|Residence
|Harare
|Occupation
|Businesswoman, model
|Children
|1
Natalie Mammi Chloe real name Natalie Melody Mhandu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and model. In 2020 she appeared in a video by popular musician Jah Prayzah.
Background
Age
She was born on 4 April 1991.[1][2]
Real Name
Her real name is Natalie Melody Mhandu.[3]
Children
Natalie has a child. The name or gender of the child is unknown at the moment.
Businesses
She owns Style Philosophy[2] and Bed & Beyond.[3]
Jah Prayzah Video Appearance
Natalie appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Mukuwasha off his 2020 album Hokoyo. In the video, she was Jah Prayzah's love interest. Check out the video below:
Shingi Munyeza Cheating Allegations
Zimbabweans on social media alleged that Natalie Mammi Chloe was the woman popular cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza had cheated with.
On 20 January 2021, Natalie wrote an open letter on her Facebook page denying the allegations that she was Shingi Munyeza's girlfriend. Part of the letter reads:
An open letter to the public
Matthew 5:10
“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
I feel sorry for the Munyeza family for what they are going through. I pray that Mrs Munyeza finds strength to handle this without breaking down🙏🏽 Before I’m anything else I am a woman too and I know how infidelity can cause permanent emotional damage.
It’s unfortunate that I’m being dragged into their scandal but I guess it’s the price I pay for being a public figure.
On a lighter note I didn’t realize ndiri kupisa like that 😂 I’ll open my own church ndingogara ndapihwa the tithes directly!
I don’t know this man, this would have been a joke if I knew him but sadly I only got to know he exists today.
I’m going through grief as I just lost a parent, I don’t usually respond but this came at a terrible time and I had to get this off my chest because ignoring this would have pushed me into depression.
Stay safe and mask up
Love
Natalie
Also, check Shingi Munyeza Marital Cheating for more information.
Pictures
References
- ↑ Natalie Mammi Chloe, Facebook, Published: April 4, 1991, Retrieved: January 20, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 StylePhilosophy, Facebook, Published: April 4, 2019, Retrieved: January 20, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Natalie Mammi Chloe, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 20, 2021