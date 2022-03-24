Pindula

Natasha Burnett
Natasha Burnett Biography
BornNatasha Nicole Carmel Burnett
(1993-07-25) July 25, 1993 (age 28)
Known forBeing a socialite
Websitewww.instagram.com/natashacarmelxtra/

Natasha Nicole Carmel Burnett is a Zimbabwean business person, fitness instructor, socialite, blogger and television personality. She is a news anchor on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

Background

Natasha Burnett is the only girl in a family of 8 and has 7 brothers.[1] She speaks English and Shona.[2]

Education

Natasha Burnett is a qualified Private pilot she can fly light aircraft such as the Cessna 172.[2]

Career

She is a sales director at the Creative Group ZW in Harare.[3] Burnett has done skits with Madam Boss.[2]

Natasha Burnett is a co-host of the talk show Kustime: Let's Chat which is broadcast on YouTube and Facebook. She co-hosts the talk show with Rebecca Muchenje and Kernisha Hunzwi.[1]

