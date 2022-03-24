Difference between revisions of "Natasha Burnett"
Natasha Nicole Carmel Burnett is a Zimbabwean business person, fitness instructor, socialite, blogger and television personality. She is a news anchor on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).
Background
Natasha Burnett is the only girl in a family of 8 and has 7 brothers.[1] She speaks English and Shona.[2]
Education
Natasha Burnett is a qualified Private pilot she can fly light aircraft such as the Cessna 172.[2]
Career
She is a sales director at the Creative Group ZW in Harare.[3] Burnett has done skits with Madam Boss.[2]
Natasha Burnett is a co-host of the talk show Kustime: Let's Chat which is broadcast on YouTube and Facebook. She co-hosts the talk show with Rebecca Muchenje and Kernisha Hunzwi.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Chido Kakora, Kutsime Downtime with the Dynamic Hosts of the Hottest New Kid on the Block, Divas Inc, Published:December 3, 2020, Retrieved: March 8, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 High Flier Natasha Nicole Burnett Shows What Could Be Achieved When You Having Fun, Zim Digital Express, Published: August 22, 2021, Retrieved: March 8, 2022
- ↑ Talent Bope, Networking platform turns 4, The Herald, Published: April 30, 2021, Retrieved: March 8, 2022