Difference between revisions of "Natasha Heschelle"

Natasha Heschelle is a Zimbabwean born-Canadian actress, writer and producer. She is best known for writing her own stuff to create work for herself. Her best known production is Zahara: The Return (2020), AKA The Black Vampire Show, where she plays Helen Harris.

Background

She was born Natasha Mutungwazi. From a very young age, she showed great enthusiasm and talent for the arts: Dance, Modelling, Music and Acting. She performed in numerous talent shows as a child. At the age of seven, Natasha danced to Destiny's child's "lose my breath" in a talent show, where she won first place, beating sixteen and seventeen year old's. Shortly after, Natasha was called to be an entertainer in the Miss Zimbabwe modeling contest in 2006.[1]

Education

Natasha attended Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology to study the Acting for Camera and Voice program.

Career

She's been booking mostly commercials, and has stated that although it pays the bills, it's not what she wants to do. To her, it's never been about the money, it's always been about passion. She wants to be in movies and TV shows (especially supernatural-romance shows), which inspired her to create the series Zahara: The Return.

The story explores the history of slavery and racism, and the tensions between a white supernatural world and a supernatural world of colour as an ancient black Druid rekindles her forbidden love with the son of her former master. The cast includes Curtis Morgan, Dennis Nimoh, Hannah Scott, Justine Christensen, Anna Nadtotchii and Christine L. Nguyen and Heschélle who plays the role of Helen Harris.[2]





Social Life

Natasha loves sports, especially Football, Rugby and Cricket. Her favorite teams are Brazil (football), Springboks (rugby) and Proteas (Cricket). Neymar Jr is her favorite athlete. If she wasn't an actress, she would want to be a cricket player.

Trivia

Natasha credited herself as Natasha Heschélle because she was tired of people asking her how her last name (Mutungwazi) is pronounced. The name Heschelle was actually inspired by her favorite Cricket player Herschelle Gibbs (who plays for the Proteas). She just changed the name to make it sound more feminine.

Natasha's dream was to be in The Vampire Diaries because you get, it's the best show she's ever watched.

When she was young, she had the biggest crush on David Beckham.

She writes stuff to create work for herself because the only roles she ever gets sent to audition for are the "black girl ghetto" roles and she always turns them down.

She's always been obsessed with Michael Jackson, and believes that he is the absolute best thing that ever happened to the entertainment industry.

She speaks fluent Ndebele.

