Natasha Joubert is a South African model and Miss South Africa 2020 first runner up. In May 2021 she represented South Africa in the Miss Universe pagaent.

Background

Joubert is from Centurion, Tshwane in Gauteng. She is the youngest of three siblings. Her brother and sister are both attorneys, conveyancers and notaries. Her mom has been working at FNB for over 30 years and in 2020 was an area manager. Her late father who passed away in 2013, also worked at FNB for over 20 years.[1] The financial crisis resulting from her dad's death meant the Jouberts lost their family home.[2]

Age

Natasha Joubert was born on July 23, 1997.[1]

Education

Natasha is a B. Com Marketing Management Graduate from Boston City Campus.[1] Her pageant winnings helped her pay for her university studies.[2]

Occupation

Apart from being a model, Joubert is a Public Relations Officer at RFJ Inc. Attorneys. Natasha is the founder of a fashion design company Natalia Jefferys (Pty) Ltd.[1][2]

Modelling Career

Natasha competed in Miss Rivonia 2018; represented Miss South Africa at Miss Globe in 2016 in Albania; and was Miss Northern Gauteng 2015 and Miss Teen Million Dollar 2014.[1] She entered pageants at the age of 10 and by 13 was using her winnings to "help out" when her dad lost his job.