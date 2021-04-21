Difference between revisions of "Natasha Lucian Nyasha Kasukuwere"
Natasha Lucian Nyasha Zinyemba née Kasukuwere is the daughter of Zimbabwean politician Saviour Kasukuwere.
Background
Age
Natasha Kasukuwere was born on 10 February 1995.[1]
Divorce
Natasha Lucian Nyasha Zinyemba née Kasukuwere filed for divorce after one year of marriage from her husband Shingirai David Zinyemba. Natasha cited “irreconcilable differences” in court papers, adding that her husband told her their union would not work after getting married on December 6, 2019. She said she had lost “love and affection towards the defendant and the parties have been living separately and have not shared the matrimonial bed since March 2021.”
On the sharing of property, Natasha said she wanted a Mercedes Benz GL350d with a South African registration number, a chandelier, art pieces, utensils, and household furniture currently situate in their kitchen, dining room, and lounge while her husband gets the rest of the property.
Zinyemba once filed a notice to defend but later withdrew. The matter was heard on an unopposed roll on April 14, 2021.[2][3]
Education
Nyasha Kasukuwere is a qualified lawyer.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 MEET SAVIOUR KASUKUWERE’S BEAUTIFUL FAMILY, Gambakwe, Published: October 7, 2019, Retrieved: April 21, 2021
- ↑ Lindie Whiz, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa files for divorce, says marriage can not be saved, ZimLive, Published: April 21, 2021, Retrieved: April 21, 2021
- ↑ Ruvheneko, Kasukuwere’s Daughter Divorce Hubbies , NewZimbabwe.com, Published: April 21, 2021, Retrieved: April 21, 2021