| birth_name = Natasha Lucian Nyasha Kasukuwere<!-- only use if different from name above -->

| name = Natasha Lucian Nyasha Kasukuwere<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->





Natasha Lucian Nyasha Kasukuwere (middle)

Natasha Lucian Nyasha Zinyemba née Kasukuwere is the daughter of Zimbabwean politician Saviour Kasukuwere.

Background

Age

Natasha Kasukuwere was born on 10 February 1995.[1]

Siblings

Brothers Takudzwa Munashe Kasukuwere and Christian Tatenda Kasukuwere.[1]

Divorce

Natasha Lucian Nyasha Zinyemba née Kasukuwere filed for divorce after one year of marriage from her husband Shingirai David Zinyemba. Natasha cited “irreconcilable differences” in court papers, adding that her husband told her their union would not work after getting married on December 6, 2019. She said she had lost “love and affection towards the defendant and the parties have been living separately and have not shared the matrimonial bed since March 2021.”

On the sharing of property, Natasha said she wanted a Mercedes Benz GL350d with a South African registration number, a chandelier, art pieces, utensils, and household furniture currently situate in their kitchen, dining room, and lounge while her husband gets the rest of the property.

Zinyemba once filed a notice to defend but later withdrew. The matter was heard on an unopposed roll on April 14, 2021.[2][3]

Education

Nyasha Kasukuwere is a qualified lawyer.[1]