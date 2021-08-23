Difference between revisions of "Nathan Mutasa"
Nathan Mutasa is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is the firstborn son of socialite and entrepreneur Pokello Nare.
Football Career
In 2018, Nathan Mutasa was selected among the national Under-17 squad for the Cosafa Cup.[1] In August 2021, Mutasa, signed for French lower league side US Torcy.[2]
References
- ↑ POKELLO’S SON IN YOUNG WARRIORS, H-Metro, Published: July 18, 2018, Retrieved: August 23, 2021
- ↑ Pokello’s son signs for French lower league side, Soccer24, Published: August 16, 2021, Retrieved: August 23, 2021