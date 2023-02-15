Pindula

[[Category:Zimbabwean Diaspora]]
[[Category:Football]]

Nathan Mutasa

Nathan Mutasa is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is the firstborn son of socialite and entrepreneur Pokello Nare.

Football Career

In 2018, Nathan Mutasa was selected among the national Under-17 squad for the Cosafa Cup.[1] In August 2021, Mutasa, signed for French lower league side US Torcy.[2]

References

  1. POKELLO’S SON IN YOUNG WARRIORS, H-Metro, Published: July 18, 2018, Retrieved: August 23, 2021
  2. Pokello’s son signs for French lower league side, Soccer24, Published: August 16, 2021, Retrieved: August 23, 2021
