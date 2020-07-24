Difference between revisions of "National Agriculture Policy Framework (NAPF)"

The National Agriculture Policy Framework (NAPF) 2018-2030 is a policy that was put in place by the Government of Zimbabwe to guide investments and sub-sector strategies to sustainably transform the agriculture sector.

Background

The restructured agricultural sector has created opportunities and challenges in the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe. The sector has been facing a myriad of challenges relating to low production and productivity, lack of markets, poor access to existing markets, and access to finance among others. As a result, agricultural investment has sharply declined, negatively affecting agricultural productivity and overall production. The NAPF will guide the development of a new and relevant policy and regulatory framework that responds to the needs of the restructured and evolving agricultural sector.[1]

The overall objective of the NAPF is to provide policy guidance and direction on how to promote and support the sustainable flow of investments to transform the agricultural sector through increased and sustained agricultural production, productivity and competitiveness. The NAPF provides a relevant and evidence-based framework to guide and coordinate the development of sector-specific policies that will provide more details, priorities, implementing means, and enforcement mechanisms

Objectives

Specific of the NAPF objectives are to:

Identify key challenges constraining agricultural performance Define objectives, strategic initiatives and development results/outcomes for the agricultural sector Articulate a road map to strengthen agricultural performance and achieve the following:

National and household food and nutrition security;

Optimum levels of foreign currency, income and employment;

Increase agriculture’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP);

Sustainable industrial development through the provision of adequate agricultural raw

materials;

Improve agricultural market access and competitiveness; and

A conducive policy and regulatory environment for agricultural development

Goal

The overall goal of the NAPF is to create an environment that enhances the sustainable flow of investment into the agricultural sector towards enhancing productivity and production, ensure food and nutrition security, and promote national economic growth and development.

Vision

A prosperous, diverse and competitive agriculture sector, ensuring food and nutrition security and significantly contributing to national development

NAPF linkages to other Sector Policies

The provision of many infrastructural services like water, power, transport, information communication technologies, market intelligence and marketing facilities fall within the mandate of public and semi-public institutions that are outside the control of agriculture; yet they are critical to sustaining the integrity and efficacy of all agricultural values chains. However, their investment plans and actions must therefore cohere to facilitate optimum delivery of the agricultural sector under the support of appropriate institutional structures and systems.

Therefore, the NAPF will be linked to other policies especially those focusing on infrastructural development, particularly in the Energy, Water, Transport and Information Communication Technology (ICT) sectors.

Policy Objectives and Strategic Initiatives

This section is divided into eight pillars:

Pillar 1: Food and nutrition security

Pillar 2: Agricultural Knowledge, Technology and Innovation System

Increase investment in agricultural research and development, technology and extension

Pillar 3: Production and Supply of Agricultural Inputs

Increase the utilisation of improved productivity-enhancing agricultural inputs

Pillar 4: Development of Agricultural Infrastructure

Invest more resources in the development of infrastructure to support agricultural production and marketing

Pillar 5: Agricultural Marketing and Trade Development

Develop effective and efficient domestic, regional and international agricultural markets

Pillar 6: Agricultural Finance and Credit

To improve agricultural financing

Pillar 7: Access, Tenure Security and Land Administration

Promote equitable and secure land ownership and rights

Pillar 8: Sustainable [Green] Agriculture

Improve farmer resilience to climate shocks













