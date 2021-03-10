Difference between revisions of "National Art Merit Awards (2021)"

The 2021 National Art Merit Awards will be held virtually under the Covid-19 pandemic regulations and will run under the theme Our Legacy, Our Pride.

The event, which will be live-streamed on ZBC, Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) and the NAMA social media page, on March 27, 2021. The list of performers includes Poptain, Nutty O, Anita Jaxson, Busi Ncube, ExQ, DJ Tamuka and Tammy Moyo.

ievement