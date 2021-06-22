Difference between revisions of "National Football Association of Zimbabwe"

Former ZIFA CEO [[Henrieta Rushwaya]] and [[Jonathan Musavengana]] were handed life bans for their alleged involvement in attempts to fix two [[African Cup of Nations]] qualifiers between [[Zimbabwe]] and Swaziland in March 2016. Former [[Zimbabwe Warriors|Warriors]] duo [[Edzai Kasinauyo]] and [[Ian Gorowa]] were handed 10 year bans from football for their involvement in the scandal and former assistant coach [[Nation Dube]] was given a 5 year ban.<ref name = "Daily">, Godknows Matarutse, [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2016/06/05/life-ban-for-rushwaya-as-zifa-rebrands Life ban for Rushwaya as Zifa rebrands], ''Daily News'', published: 5 June 2016, retrieved: 6 June 2016 </ ref >

Former ZIFA CEO [[Henrietta Rushwaya]] and [[Jonathan Musavengana]] were handed life bans for their alleged involvement in attempts to fix two [[African Cup of Nations]] qualifiers between [[Zimbabwe]] and Swaziland in '''March 2016'''. Former [[Zimbabwe Warriors|Warriors]] duo [[Edzai Kasinauyo]] and [[Ian Gorowa]] were handed 10 year bans from football for their involvement in the scandal and former assistant coach [[Nation Dube]] was given a 5 year ban.<ref name="Daily">, Godknows Matarutse, [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2016/06/05/life-ban-for-rushwaya-as-zifa-rebrands Life ban for Rushwaya as Zifa rebrands], ''Daily News'', published: 5 June 2016, retrieved: 6 June 2016</ref>

==The National Executive== (about '''2017''')

The '''National Football Association of Zimbabwe''' came about after the dissolving and re-branding of [[Zimbabwe Football Association|Zifa]] in '''June 2016'''. <ref name="Daily">, [[Godknows Matarutse]], [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2016/06/05/life-ban-for-rushwaya-as-zifa-rebrands Life ban for Rushwaya as Zifa rebrands], published: 5 June 2016, retrieved: 6 June 2016</ref> It is also an affiliate of the [[Confederation Of Africa Football]](CAF) since '''1980''' and [[Council of Southern Africa Football Association]] (COSAFA) since 1997.<ref> [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zimbabwe_Football_AssociationZimbabwe Football Association]</ref>

National Football Association of Zimbabwe (NFAZ) is the football governing body responsible for organizing all football competitions.

Founding and History

==The National Executive== (about 2017)

Operations

Central region (Matabeleland South and Midlands)

Eastern region (Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East)

Northern region (Harare, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West)

Southern region (Bulawayo, Matabeleland South)

Limpopo gate Scandal

