Difference between revisions of "National Football Association of Zimbabwe"

Latest revision as of 08:09, 22 June 2021

National Football Association of Zimbabwe (NFAZ) is the football governing body responsible for organizing all football competitions.

Founding and History

The National Football Association of Zimbabwe came about after the dissolving and re-branding of Zifa in June 2016. [1] It is also an affiliate of the Confederation Of Africa Football(CAF) since 1980 and Council of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) since 1997.[2]

The National Executive (about 2017)

Operations

NFAZ operates in the following four regions :

  • Central region (Matabeleland South and Midlands)
  • Eastern region (Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East)
  • Northern region (Harare, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West)
  • Southern region (Bulawayo, Matabeleland South)

Limpopo gate Scandal

Former ZIFA CEO Henrietta Rushwaya and Jonathan Musavengana were handed life bans for their alleged involvement in attempts to fix two African Cup of Nations qualifiers between Zimbabwe and Swaziland in March 2016. Former Warriors duo Edzai Kasinauyo and Ian Gorowa were handed 10 year bans from football for their involvement in the scandal and former assistant coach Nation Dube was given a 5 year ban.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 , Godknows Matarutse, Life ban for Rushwaya as Zifa rebrands, published: 5 June 2016, retrieved: 6 June 2016 Cite error: Invalid <ref> tag; name "Daily" defined multiple times with different content
  2. Football Association
