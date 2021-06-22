Difference between revisions of "National Football Association of Zimbabwe"
National Football Association of Zimbabwe (NFAZ) is the football governing body responsible for organizing all football competitions.
Founding and History
The National Football Association of Zimbabwe came about after the dissolving and re-branding of Zifa in June 2016. [1] It is also an affiliate of the Confederation Of Africa Football(CAF) since 1980 and Council of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) since 1997.[2]
==The National Executive== (about 2017)
- President - Phillip Chiyangwa
- Vice-President - Ndumiso Gumede
- Vice-President - Kennny Marange
- Board member Competitions - Benadict Moyo
- Board member Development - Methembe Ndlovu
- Board member Marketing - Nigel Munyati
- Board member Finance - Elliot Kasu
- Chairman Premier Socccer League - Twine Phiri
- Chairman Central Region - Patrick Hokonya
- Chairman Eastern Region - Fungai Chihuri
- Chairman Northern Region - Solomon Mugavasi
- Chairman Southern region - Gift Banda
- Chairperson Woman Football - Mavis Gumbo
- Secretary General -
Operations
NFAZ operates in the following four regions :
- Central region (Matabeleland South and Midlands)
- Eastern region (Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East)
- Northern region (Harare, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West)
- Southern region (Bulawayo, Matabeleland South)
Limpopo gate Scandal
Former ZIFA CEO Henrietta Rushwaya and Jonathan Musavengana were handed life bans for their alleged involvement in attempts to fix two African Cup of Nations qualifiers between Zimbabwe and Swaziland in March 2016. Former Warriors duo Edzai Kasinauyo and Ian Gorowa were handed 10 year bans from football for their involvement in the scandal and former assistant coach Nation Dube was given a 5 year ban.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 , Godknows Matarutse, Life ban for Rushwaya as Zifa rebrands, published: 5 June 2016, retrieved: 6 June 2016 Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; name "Daily" defined multiple times with different content
- ↑ Football Association