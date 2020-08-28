Difference between revisions of "National Gallery of Zimbabwe"

The ''' [[ National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe ]] ''' (NGZ) is a museum of visual art with galleries in [[Harare]], [[Bulawayo]] and [[Mutare]]. NGZ's mandate is to "preserve, conserve, research and publish the artworks collections for the education of present and future generations of Zimbabwe."<ref name="ngz">[http://www.nationalgallery.co.zw/index.php/about1 About NGZ], ''NGZ, Retrieved: 8 April 2018''</ref>

The '''National Gallery of Zimbabwe''' (NGZ) is a museum of visual art with galleries in [[Harare]], [[Bulawayo]] and [[Mutare]]. NGZ's mandate is to "preserve, conserve, research and publish the artworks collections for the education of present and future generations of Zimbabwe."<ref name="ngz">[http://www.nationalgallery.co.zw/index.php/about1 About NGZ], ''NGZ, Retrieved: 8 April 2018''</ref>

The National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) is a museum of visual art with galleries in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare. NGZ's mandate is to "preserve, conserve, research and publish the artworks collections for the education of present and future generations of Zimbabwe."[1]

Activities And Services

The Gallery has the following activities:

Education through the National Gallery Visual Arts Studios (NGVAS) and also holds educational workshops,

Films and lectures within the Gallery as a way of promoting and educating the public about visual arts.

The Gallery offers the corporate community and other civic organizations the opportunity to hire artworks from the Permanent Collection for decoration of their premises.

References