Difference between revisions of "National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC)"

National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC)
The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) is a civil servants' salary negotiating body made up of Government and public service representatives under the banner of the Apex Council.