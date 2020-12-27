Difference between revisions of "National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC)"

Pindula

The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) is a civil servants' salary negotiating body made up of Government and public service representatives under the banner of the Apex Council.

