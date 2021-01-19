Difference between revisions of "National Microbiology Reference Laboratory of Zimbabwe"

As a standard and quality control procedure, the tested samples were also send to South Africa for a second testing. In the event that the NMRL testing centre became overwhelmed, other samples were sent to [[Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI)]], National Virology Reference Laboratory at [[Parirenyatwa Hospital]] and [[African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology]] (AiBST).

When COVID-19 hit Zimbabwe in March 2020 tests in Zimbabwe were conducted by the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory situated at [[Sally Mugabe Central Hospital]] in [[Harare]] since it was the only centre the country had at that particular time .<ref name="Twitter"> [https://twitter.com/MoHCCZim/status/1243066109265313793/photo/1], ''Twitter, Published: 26 March, 2020, Accessed: 28 March, 2020''</ref> . The NMRL tested up to 400 samples per day using the real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine. The tests were conducted using the PCR diagnostic method which had a 100% accuracy rate. The testing process took about 5 hours.

National Microbiology Reference Laboratory (NMRL) is responsible for internal quality assurance of laboratory diagnosis services in Zimbabwe. The NMRL is under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Child Care. It is located at Harare Central Hospital

Coronavirus

