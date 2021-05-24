Difference between revisions of "National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe"

National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe is Zimbabwe's premier heritage organisation established under an Act of Parliament; The National Museums and Monuments of Rhodesia Act (1972) which is now called the National Museums and Monuments Act (Chapter 25:11). NMMZ is a Parastatal, funded through grant by Central Government and falling under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Background

NMMZ is a Parastatal, funded through grant by Central Government and falling under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Act established a Board of Trustees to provide for the establishment and administration of museums' and to provide for the preservation of ancient, historical and natural monuments, relics and other objects of historical or scientific value or interest

It is a requirement of the Act that the Board of Trustees meet three times every year and this takes place both at Regional level with the Trustees from that particular Region and at national level with all Trustees. National management forums are held three times a year before the Board of Trustees meet. The Board of Trustees reports to the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Management

The management of the organization is undertaken by the Executive Director and Deputy Executive Director who report to the Board of Trustees. Six national managers are based at the national administrative headquarters, namely Finance, Audit, Security, Public Relations, Human Resources and Research and Development.

Services and Products

Monuments and sites

Site Museums

Research and Publication

NMMZ offers library facilities at Bulawayo Natural History Museum and Zimbabwe Museum of Human Science. All museums sell NMMZ research publications.

Consultancy

Lodges and Camp sites

Regional Museums and Monuments

NMMZ currently administers a number of major Museums in urban locations across Zimbabwe. There are more than four and a half million objects and specimens in these major regional museums, which are of international standard. The major regional museums also serve as regional headquarters for administration purposes.

Opening Hours: 9:00am to 5:00pm daily except for Good Friday and Christmas Day.

A statutory admission fee is charged.

Children under the age of five are admitted free but must be in the company of an adult.

Educational parties and special interest groups pay nominal fees.

Guided tours are available at all museums, sites open to the public and all community museums

Eastern Region

Includes in Nyanga area:

North of Rusape:

Mutare:

Elsewhere:

Buhera cluster / Matendera Monument or ruins, near Ruti Dam. Matendera, Kagumbudzi, Muchuchu, Chiwona and Chironga.

Western Region

In and near Bulawayo:

Northern Region

In Harare:

Museum of Human Sciences - (formerly Queen Victoria Museum)

Historic buildings - Standard Chartered Bank, Old Market Square,

Also:

Southern Region

Great Zimbabwe - Great Enclosure, Hill Complex, Conical Tower, and more. The secondmost popular tourist attraction in Zimbabwe.

Masvingo - Oldest town in Zimbabwe

Central Region

Educational Programs

Heritage Educational Programmes aim at creating awareness of the cultural natural and historical heritage in all levels of society. As such, a number of programmes are in place and these are conducted both within and outside museums.

The implementation of a good number of these services is made possible by the relationship that exists between NMMZ and its partners. The partners are the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, book publishers, Non – governmental organizations and the corporate world, just to name a few of these partners.

Museum based services include specific lectures, guided tours, library and general enquiries for both organized groups and the general visiting public. Outreach programmes involve travelling exhibitions that are mounted in schools, the heritage Quiz programme for primary schools and the ‘Adopt – a – site’ meant to combat vandalism of sites in the rural areas.

